MANSFIELD — It’s neither quick nor easy to secure the money needed for big projects, so Mansfield Borough and the Mansfield Municipal Authority were pleased when all the pieces finally came together for the rebuild of St. James Street below-ground infrastructure.
It took nearly eight years from the time the initial engineering report was completed in December 2015 to assemble the more than $3 million needed to replace water, sewer and storm lines, said Mansfield borough manager Chris McGann.
When the project is completed, it will all be smooth with little to show but happier residents whose up-to-date infrastructure will offer more reliable service and fewer problems for many years to come.
“We suspect some of the lines are 100 years old or more,” McGann said.
Council member Steve McCloskey noted that Mansfield installed its first sewer lines in 1892, coincidentally the same year when the university held the first night football game.
“We’re doing a full depth street repair, something that with any luck will last another 75 to 100 years,” McCloskey said.
After the initial engineering report, the borough council put out feelers and even sought bids for the project, McGann said. When prices came in, they were higher than anyone expected and the project languished for years.
It was only after McGann came on board that the borough was able to re-engineer the project and identify funding sources.
“He is responsible for us securing these grants,” McCloskey said. “Without those grants, there is no way these projects could occur.”
In total, the project cost is $3,424,725, lower than engineering estimates. In addition to construction, the borough and authority will also cover costs for engineering, legal and project oversight. JL Watts Excavating of Mainesburg was the low bidder and was awarded the project at June meetings of the council and authority.
Much of the funding will come from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PennVEST. The funding package includes a $1.7 million loan for the water work as well as a loan of $1,119,300 and a grant of $2,216,213 for the storm and sanitary sewer work. Both loan offers carry an interest rate of 1% and a term of 20 years.
“It’s all a story of tenacity,” McCloskey said. “It seemed impossible when we started. We kept delaying it, but because of the tenacity of the borough and the manager, we’re able to move this project forward.”
The scope of work includes replacing the utility mains and lateral lines, fire hydrants, curb stops, drainage facilities and sewer connections. The street surface would also be restored and some tree work is planned. The work will be done on the entire length of St. James Street as well as First Street and Second Street between East Main and South Academy Streets.
The borough received word of the funding package in January. McCloskey, McGann and councilman Bob Strohecker watched the PennVEST board meeting from the Mansfield office.
“There was just excitement,” McGann said about seeing the borough’s funding package approved.
“That was a party,” McCloskey echoed.
The borough will pay interest only on the loans until the completion date, set for
While the work will be focused on the St. James Street area, the impact will be bigger, McGann said.
“This will not just benefit St. James Street; it involves water and sewer lines that collect for the entire community,” he said.
The borough is working with JL Watts to limit the service outages during construction. There will be times when service is unavailable, but the plan is to impact the fewest number of customers at a time.
The borough is coordinating the project with UGI, which plans to replace natural gas lines in the area at the same time.
The end project should save the borough money in repair costs and better service for customers.
“We’ve done patchwork after patchwork after patchwork,” McCloskey said. “Just to be sure it is done right is a promise to the people. It’s really rewarding to come through with the commitment on that promise.”
Hunt Engineering has been providing the design and engineering support services.