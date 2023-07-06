Saint James Street

Chris McGann, Mansfield borough manager, points to an area of Saint James Street that had a leak in July 2022, resulting in a repair and patch of the street.

 photo by Natalie Kennedy

MANSFIELD — It’s neither quick nor easy to secure the money needed for big projects, so Mansfield Borough and the Mansfield Municipal Authority were pleased when all the pieces finally came together for the rebuild of St. James Street below-ground infrastructure.

It took nearly eight years from the time the initial engineering report was completed in December 2015 to assemble the more than $3 million needed to replace water, sewer and storm lines, said Mansfield borough manager Chris McGann.

