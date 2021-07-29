St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro is celebrating vibrant new leadership. The Rev. Edward Erb and his wife Sue arrived in early June from Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale.
Father Erb is a Lycoming College graduate, with degrees in Biblical archeology, religion and music. He earned a Master of Divinity from General Theological Seminary of the Episcopalian Church in New York City in 1997, after years of serving as a professional church musician.
“I was middle-aged when I went to seminary,” said Erb. “At age 40, my ‘mid-life crisis’ was getting a canoe, a pop-up camper and vestments.”
Erb was ordained in the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania (which includes Wellsboro) in 1998. He then served in Hamlin and Honesdale. Erb’s first Sunday as Rector of St. Paul’s was June 6, 2021; his formal installation, which the Episcopal Church calls “A Celebration of a New Ministry,” will take place this fall.
St. Paul’s has been relying on interim leaders for several years, since the retirement of the Rev. Gregory Hinton, who served 24 years. Although weekly attendance currently hovers around 60 congregants, there has been no established Christian education, particularly for children, for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic made it increasingly difficult for parishioners to gather and for programs to take place.
“We’re really starting from scratch,” said Erb. “My wife, Sue, is very knowledgeable about a program called ‘Godly Play’, which uses the Montessori method for Christian education. The great thing is that it’s all ages, so siblings or kids of different ages can participate together.”
The Rev. Erb is originally from Lock Haven, and moved to New Hampshire as a child. Sue Erb is also from central Pennsylvania; they met while attending Lycoming College.
“I’m a central PA/Yankee mix who also spent a lot of time in New Mexico, so there’s that,” joked Erb.
Erb is also a genealogy buff who has traced his name back to 1390s Switzerland; he is a member of the Snyder County Historical Society, which houses a gallows associated – long ago – with the Erb family.
The couple enjoys cycling, hiking, camping and all outdoor activities.
“We’ve spent the weekends since we’ve moved here visiting the local state parks,” Erb said. “In the past, I’ve done 100 miles on Rails to Trails twice.”
Erb is a long-time, award-winning Boy Scout leader who, while in Honesdale, led the oldest continuous Boy Scout troop in the U.S. In addition, he is a commissioned composer and a former Dean of the American Guild of Organists.
“We just love this area,” Erb said. “We’re thrilled to be here, and we welcome everyone to St. Paul’s. After all, ‘wherever two or three are gathered in his name’ … Now, where did I read that?”
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church holds an informal, outdoor service with folk music Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sunday services are held at 8 and 10 a.m.