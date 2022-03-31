Crashes
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Route 6, Shippen Township March 20. Kevin B. Goulding, 23, of Aurora, Ill., and his passenger, Vito R. Raguso, 23, of Aurora, Ill. Goulding were traveling west in a 2016 Subaru Outback when he turned left onto Colton Road in front of a 2019 Dodge Ram 1400 pick-up truck operated by Jonathan P. Correale, 35, of Franklin Square, N.Y. with passenger Cristiano Muragas, 35, of Plainview, N.Y. Correale attempted to slow but was unable due to a short reactionary gap, and the truck hit the SUV’s front left. The truck then continued on into the parking lot of the Burning Barrel Bar abd hit a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was parked there. All occupants were wearing seat belts. Goulding was cited failing to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn.
Kate O. Morrell, 18, of Tioga, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 287, Lawrence Township March 16. Morrell was traveling north in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata when a fire broke out in the engine compartment. She was wearing a seat belt. The car was towed from the scene.
A deer in the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township March 21. The driver, operating a 2016 Subaru Outback, was traveling west when the deer entered the roadway and the driver was unable to avoid it. The car had minor damages and the driver side airbag deployed. The driver was not injured and the car was driven from the scene. At the time of the crash, the roadway was dry and the area was not illuminated with street lights, according to police.
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 15, Liberty Township March 12. The crash occurred when Kamia J. Mitchell, 28, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling south in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and Akoi S. Kamara, 34, of Rochester, N.Y., was also traveling south in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler when the second Jeep decreased its speed while ahead of the first Jeed due to weather conditions. Mitchell was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with Kamra’s Jeep and hit the read end, causing it to spin and hit the guide wire fence on the east side. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Mitchell was cited for speeding and Kamara was cited for driving on a suspended license. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
A 70-year-old male of Westfield reported that he had been notified by phone of an unemployment fraud at his address in Clymer Township March 23. The victim reported someone had tried to file an unemployment claim in his name and he had filed a report with the Bureau of Labor and Industry. The investigation is ongoing.
A 41-year-old man of Wellsboro reported that after he was anticipating being laid off, he found that unemployment benefits had already been applied for in his name March 18 in Middlebury Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.