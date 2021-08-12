Drug possession
Joshua McFall, 39, of Mansfield, was arrested on July 28 at 85 West Wellsboro St., Mans-field for a felony arrest warrant. Once he was in custody, it was discovered he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in district court and remanded to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. Charges are pending in district court.
Crashes
August D. Swimley, 21, of Knoxville, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street, Richmond Township Aug. 5. Swimley was traveling in a 2015 Subaru Legacy behind a 2019 Toyota Tundra operated by Nancy R. Furlong, 56, of Mansfield, north on South Main Street, when Furlong slowed for a vehicle ahead of her making a left hand turn. Swimley in the Legacy, stopped accelerating and began braking but still collided with the rear of the Toyota. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Theft of motor vehicle
A 68-year-old Westfield man was the victim of a theft of an ATV between July 26 and July 31 at Rietter Hill Road, Brookfield Township. The ATV is a 1998 Polaris Magnum 435. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
A 48-year-old Blossburg woman was the victim of a theft of a 2013 Mercedes-Benz 300 series on June 27 at South Williamson Road, Blossburg. The vehicle had been involved in a crash near the intersection of Bloss Mountain Road and Lower Arnot Road and the operator fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police went to the registered owner’s address and found out the vehicle had been stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of a black backpack and iPhone that was discovered on Route 362, Shippen Township Aug. 7. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.
Abandoned vehicle
State police are looking for the owner of a tractor that was abandoned on Briar Hill Road, Osceola Township Aug. 8. The white Case 1175 tractor was left in a field on Tannery Hill Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Mansfield.