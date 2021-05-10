State police in Mansfield are sponsoring a child passenger safety seat check with the goal of increasing safety belt/child safety seat use throughout the state.
The event is 1-7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the State Police Barracks, 785 Lambs Creek Road, Mansfield. Please bring your child safety seat, safety seat instructions and vehicle manual. The check should last approximately 30 minutes per seat.
For directions to the event or if you can't make it and would still like a seat checked, call 570-662-2151.