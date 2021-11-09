The PA State Police Barracks, Mansfield, will be sponsoring a child passenger safety seat check on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
This campaign aims to increase safety belt and child safety seat use throughout Pennsylvania.
Drivers should bring their child safety seat, vehicle manual and the child safety seat instructions that came with the seat. Each check will take approximately 30 minutes per seat.
The Mansfield State Police Barracks is located at 785 Lambs Creek Rd. in Mansfield.
If you cannot attend on Nov. 16, call 570-662-2151 to schedule another time for a seat check.