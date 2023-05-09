MANSFIELD - A fire that started in a bedroom at 37 Hemlock Drive, Richmond Township was started by the homeowner, Tami Bechtel, according to state police at Mansfield.
Bechtel was interviewed by state police at the Mansfield barracks and then remanded to Tioga County Prison for arraignment on charges of arson.
According to police, Bechtel admitted to setting fires in the structure, a doublewide mobile home on a full foundation.
The 9:50 a.m. fire was put out quickly according to Mansfield Fire Department fire chief Jim Welch, who immediately contacted state police.
"With the fire being confined to a single room, we were able to make entry and extinguish it without any injuries," he added.
The state police fire marshal investigated the fire, Welch said, reporting there were "multiple points of origin throughout the structure."
The fire was subsequently ruled "incendiary in nature."
Wellsboro stood by Mansfield's station while Blossburg had one engine there.
About 15 firefighters from Bloss and Mansfield responded to the blaze. There were no injuries reported.