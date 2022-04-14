WELLSBORO — Students enter with the STEM lab at Don Gill Elementary School here with their laptops in their arms. While the computers play a role in some of their work, this is really the place where they can engage their creative juices, test their hunches and try, try again.
All around the room are signs that encourage them to follow the five-step process: ask, imagine, plan, create, test. Those five steps are repeated on the lab coat of instructor Melina Moyer, also decorated with water color spills and STEM reading down the right side and the remainder of the word on the left.
“It is a circle,” said Moyer about the five-step process. “It’s not going to work the first time and the process is never-ending.”
There are no wrong answers. There are no dumb ideas. It’s all about learning critical thinking skills and understanding the problem solving process.
“They’re so creative in here; it’s a lot of fun,” said Moyer.
The room is set up to stimulate and engage young minds. Towers built from marshmallow and spaghetti noodles line the cupboard in front of the windows.
The Cubelet robots can do one of three things: sense the environment and turn it into data, think by modifying and sharing the data, and act which takes data and turns it into action, motion, sound or light.
Students used the robots to create predator and prey models, combining different Cubelets to simulate how the animal gathers data and reacts.
The students use colored markers that the ozobots follow, programming speed and path by the colors used. For example, red-black-red path tells the robot to proceed at a slower speed. A spiral tells the robot to spin in a circle.
Each grade level uses the robots in a different way, building on what was learned in previous years.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the robots were out of action for nearly two years. This year, they returned. The pyramid-shaped bots, consisting of three blue balls at the base with a fourth on top, are named after famous inventors: Ford and Tesla were in use today.
Using their laptops, the students used driving commands to move the bots forward, turn left or write to complete the task of collecting “lost” Easter eggs. Even the eggs were created in the STEM lab, using 3-D pens to create decorations and learn about plotting points in a three-dimensional graph.
“They’re thinking outside the box, which is really neat to see,” Moyer said.
Robots are only part of the hands-on learning. Most recently, fourth graders had an opportunity to apply book knowledge about erosion and watersheds in a hands-on way using kits borrowed from Mansfield University.
On inclined, sand-covered ramps, students poured water into a drip pan, then observed changes to the sand. The water turned brown, islands formed “downstream” in the catch basin area, river-shaped gullies appeared, said students.
Moving to the three-dimensional landforms, they drizzled blue-tinted water in three ways: on the highest point, all over the model, and created a “severe storm,” all while sharing their observations with classmates and their teacher.
“They’re starting to connect the class to the real world and build on that,” Moyer said.