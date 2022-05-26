WELLSBORO — Monday dawned sunny and cool, but warmed up quickly. That was a relief for Melina Moyer, the STEM lab instructor at Don Gill Elementary School here, because that was the Water Bash planned to mark the last day for the lab.
For the past school year, students have been following the procedures to explore the four STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math. The end-of-year activities were meant to conclude the school year, challenge students and maybe inspire them to continue problem solving through summer, said Moyer.
“It’s a fun, final STEM for the year,” she said. “Hopefully it will carry them through the summer with their problem solving.”
On Monday, second and third grade classes arrived to rotate through three water-based stations where they again followed the five-step problem-solving process they learned during the school year: ask, imagine, plan, create, test. The stations involved three challenges:
- A fish race where they tested their 3-D fish designs, which they had adapted with unicorn horns, large fins, lanterns, different tails, etc., to determine if it could navigate a shallow stream quickly.
- Design a “boat” from a single piece of aluminum foil to hold as many pieces of “treasure” (glass beads and sea shells) as possible.
- Create a dam from sand and Legos to hold back running at a water table staffed by Mansfield University professors Dr. Lee Stocks and Dr. Linda Kennedy. Conclusion: it’s virtually impossible.
Tuesday, May 24, high school students from the Robotics class taught by Andrew Borzok brought their creations to demonstrate. The high schoolers then assisted the fourth graders through a challenge using the Dash robots from the elementary STEM lab. The challenge: Help Dash race to summer vacation.
Students programmed the robots to negotiate through obstacles — books because it was held in a library — and try to score points by launching a ball onto a paper plate (one point) or into a cup (three points) before reaching summer (represented by a sun). Students had to set up the course, program the robot’s moves, turn and determine the force of the ball launch feature to be successful. That required frequent tests and adjustments to the program.
STEM projects tend to excite and inspire students to learn, said Borzok. Oftentimes, the pressure to get good grades and into college can create anxiety and students forget the fun part of learning.
STEM classes allow students to “fail” in a safe environment, learn from that failure and gives them courage to try again.
“Once they get over that fear of failure, the excitement comes back,” Borzok said.
The interaction between the two age groups can also inspire the younger students to have a goal for their future education.
“The hope is these kids will get excited with the idea of building (STEM and robotics) programs through the high school,” he said.
Engaging and inspiring students was Moyer’s goal. On Monday, she gathered each class at the end of the challenge.
“Can you do STEM over the summer for me?” she asked.
“Yes!” students shouted.
“Are you always questioning and problem solving?”
“Yes!” they repeated.
Moyer was pleased.
“It was a great way to wrap up and get the students excited,” she said later. “It’s been a great year in STEM lab.”