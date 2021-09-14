The Step Outdoors TRYathlon and the 5K Trail Run/Walk are this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Hills Creek State Park, Wellsboro.
Registration at www.stepoutdoors.org closed at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. There is no event-day registration.
Check-in is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on e park’s bathhouse and concession stand. The pre-race talk for all entrants, especially those participating for the first time, will be at 9:45 a.m.
All runners and walkers, whether they are participating in the 5K only or all three legs of the TRYathlon will start at 10 a.m. at the same location and follow the same course on park roads and trails around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake.
The second leg of the Tryathlon is paddling a canoe or kayak around a 1.75-mile course identified with temporary markers on Hills Creek Lake.
The event will end with bikers traveling eight miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.
There are no competitive categories in the TRYathlon and 5K. Every finisher will receive a medallion.
Individuals of all ages can take part. A great introductory event for the novice, the TRYathlon is also for the seasoned triathlete because of its unique course.
The focus of the Step Outdoors TRYathlon is on trying rather than winning, on camaraderie rather than competition and on personal challenge rather than place of finish.
For more information about the TRYathlon visit www.stepoutdoors.org or email tmorey@pa.gov.