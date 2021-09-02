There is still much to learn — or perhaps remember — from the events leading up to, during and happening after the American Civil War.
That’s what members of a a Civil War roundtable have discovered even after 12 years of meeting.
Roger Wagner and Bob Wooley spoke about the group, which meets the second Wednesday of each month.
“It goes way beyond names and dates,” said Wooley.
The group began in 2009 and, until the pandemic, met in-person monthly. Once the shutdown began, the meeting became virtual.
Why study the Civil War, which took place more than 150 years earlier?
“It was a defining moment in American history and the consequences still live on,” Wooley said.
Issues like the removal of Confederate monuments, racism and sexism all trace back to the War Between the States.
Wooley traces his interest in the topic to his father, a Civil War enthusiast who read Civil War books to his son every night. Wooley has also traced his ancestry and learned he is the only member of the discussion group with a Confederate ancestor.
Wagner got hooked in 1963 while a senior at college when he read Charles Bruce Catton’s three-volume history of the Civil War.
Wagner approached Wooley to serve as facilitator when he wanted to form the group. Over a cup of coffee at Gramma’s Kitchen, he asked him.
“I said, ‘I’ll give you a couple of weeks to think about it’ and Bob said, ‘I’ll do it,’” Wagner said.
Typically, about 10-15 people participate each month. The group reads chapters of a book or watch a video on the Civil War, then ask questions and discuss what they read or saw, said Wooley.
“One of the things I like about it is we have almost as many women as men in the group,” Wooley said.
Unlike other wars, the history of the Civil War was not written by the victors, said Wagner.
The Myth of the Lost Cause is an ideology that purports the South fought for heroic reasons to preserve state’s rights. However, said Wooley, the right they most wanted to preserve was the institution of slavery.
“Much of the history of the Civil war was written from the Southern perspective,” Wagner said. “That held sway until the last 20 to 25 years.”
Members often gain a new perspective from the reading and dialogue.
“One of the things I love is that people ask me questions that I would never have thought of on my own or have a perspective that I never thought about,” Wooley said. “I learn as much as they do.”
Pre-COVID, the group would make a summer trip to a battlefield or Civil War site such as Shiloh, Harpers Ferry, Gettysburg, Antietam or Appomatox. Tours offer a additional insight into what the members have read and discussed.
“You can’t understand Gettysburg or any battlefield until you understand the topography, hills, streams and road intersections,” Wooley said.
To learn more about the discussion group, call 570-662-2525.