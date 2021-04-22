MANSFIELD — Following up on its promise to improve local roads, the Mansfield Borough council accepted a $162,284.75 bid from HRI to repair St. James Street, a portion of Prospect and Ripple streets, and Townview Drive, as well as drainage improvement on Extension Street.
The council had already approved $300,000 for road improvements for this calendar year. The council had a long list of projects, but cut it down to the most doable and affordable projects. Since all of the bids came in below what they expected, Steve McCloskey, chair of the finance committee, suggested the excess money still be used to do additional projects.
“We have more than enough projects to put that money into. My suggestion is (the excess money) doesn’t go back in the general fund, it goes to the purpose that we voted that money to be used for, and that is for improvement of our infrastructure and our roads,” McCloskey said.
The borough will begin to advertise for lifeguards. The potential lifeguards will go through a drug screen and will be tested during the summer as well.
Swimming pool rates will remain at the 2019 rates, with the exception of allowing non-swimmers in without a fee.
After issues arose last summer with parents leaving their young children unattended at the pool, the council is looking into creating a policy that would not allow children to be unsupervised.
Councilwoman Adrianne McEvoy suggested this; she said she previously had to call the police chief because a young child was injured at the pool and their parents were not there.
“I think we need to make a policy, a very clear and concise policy, that parents of young children need to be present. Lifeguards are not babysitters,” she said.
Borough Manager Chris McGann will talk with the pool manager and draw up a proposed policy for May’s meeting.