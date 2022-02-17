BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of directors got a first look at the district’s 2022-23 budget Monday night, which already shows a $1.4 million deficit.
The board voted last month not to raise taxes above the 4.5% Act 1 index set by the state. A 4.5% increase would provide $563,000, based on previous assessments, but with county-wide assessments ongoing, that figure could change as well, business manager Bonnie Thompson said.
She noted with it being based on the 2020-21 budget, “there will be many changes.”
“Our budget development approach is to start with zero based budgeting, based on needs, personnel requests and capital improvement requests. This is not the final budget; it is a work in progress,” she said.
Salary and benefit projections are 66% of budget,” Thompson said.
“Rates for health insurance are varied this year from a 5.5 to 6.5% increase. We have some retirements that just came in but are not noted in these numbers,” she added. The PSSRS employer contribution rate will be 35.26%.
Purchased services, supplies, property, equipment, transportation, insurance, tuition, Pre-K programs and debt principal payments make up 34% of the budget, Thompson said.
According to Thompson, Southern Tioga’s tax rate remains the lowest among the three school districts in Tioga County.
According to the Act 1 timeline, the proposed final budget will be presented to the board on May 9, and the final budget on June 13.
Thompson said the state budget proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Feb. 8 includes increases in basic education funding of $1.25 billion and $300 million for Level Up supplement funding but until the legislature is finished crunching numbers by June, the final state contributions will not be known. Also included in the governor’s budget is $200 million for special education, $16 million for pupil transportation subsidy, and $170 million for pension reimbursements, though Thompson said she doesn’t expect to see that much.
One piece of good news is one of the district’s bonds will be paid off, she added.
“The debt service schedule for 2022-23 is $2.7 million, and for 2023-24 is $2.4 million; the reduction being due to the state debt service reimbursement ending due to the district paying off that debt in full, she noted.
Also on the plus side, earned income taxes have increased, along with real estate transfer taxes, Thompson said.
Superintendent Sam Rotella noted that monies received from the federal government connected to COVID relief come with “strings attached as to how that can be spent, so we are still figuring out how we can spend those funds,” he added.
The board meets again in a work session on March 14.