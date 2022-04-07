BLOSSBURG – Social emotional learning or SEL continued to be the topic of the most discussion at the Southern Tioga School District board of directors meeting Monday, April 4.
The development of SEL is identified on the district’s comprehensive plan for the next five years as one of the “comprehensive k-12 SEL program” goals.
“After identifying an SEL curriculum, we will purchase and train all staff on a K-12 SEL curriculum, resources and interventions.”
Board member Kyle Heyler, Liberty, asked what the curriculum would look like.
Heyler, who replaced Barb Shull, who resigned in December 2021, said he has talked to some teachers including his sister, who he said is head of Head Start in Bloomsburg.
“There’s a need for it, as fewer kids are getting emotional support at home, but there are problems with it, too,” he said.
“Is it the school’s place to teach children how they should feel about things, and what if you are at odds with what your parents say to do with what the school says to do? That’s the sticking point,” Heyler added.
Superintendent Sam Rotella replied that “It’s not that we are teaching them how to feel but to teach them how to articulate what they feel so they can communicate what they are feeling.”
Rotella added that “This isn’t something new we are looking at doing, we’ve been doing it for years. But we want to re-evaluate the social emotional curriculum,” reiterating that this isn’t about teaching morals or values.
Heyler also asked if this is the “next program that will promise great results and then doesn’t work like Common Core and No Child Left Behind?”
Board vice president Sean Bartlett noted that what is needed is wisdom.
“Plans are worthless but planning is essential, I think Eisenhower said. I am concerned about buying a curriculum on this. It concerns me how you redirect energies, take a lot of time away from the class and do it effectively. Some teachers are really good at it. The research I read is that if you aren’t careful it could be bad. We are talking about wisdom, the ability to understand the context and function well within it,” he added.
Heyler also wanted to know if learning a new curriculum would be a “burden” to already “time crunched” teachers.
“And if it is, coming out of COVID, will they have time for this? I feel very uncomfortable putting more on teachers when they are already stretched,” he said, especially when according to teachers he has spoken with “they have been doing most of it already.”
“It’s been used extensively in K-6. It’s more about embedding it into the curriculum overall,” Rotella said. “And to have common language and common understanding of that language to help students so they are hearing those repeat messages,” he added. “The question is can we afford not to do it?”
Assistant superintendent of student services Krista Peterson said, “SEL is giving them an awareness of what they do think. I would think that with that knowledge that there is cultural sensitivity built into it. If you think about your own thinking, then you are cognizant of how you are thinking and you can do anything with it.”