BLOSSBURG — One person had questions about a proposed mobile health unit in Southern Tioga School District schools for district Superintendent Sam Rotella during the school board’s Jan. 10 work session here.
Felicia Brannon of Lansdale arrived just as the meeting was winding down but made it in time to get her three minutes of citizen recognition, and though she had to wait till after the meeting adjourned to get answers to her questions from Rotella, she expressed her concerns about the public having access to the mobile health unit.
Brannon, who said her son attends a district school, said she had “heard different things.”
“If it is open to community, I find that to be a concern. I also was confused about the discussion about budget meetings. The school (district) is supposed to provide budget and then further it says there is a budget meeting between both parties. Will they collaborate on that?” she asked.
She also had a question about physician assistants and registered nurses who would be staffing the units.
“Would they be working under the supervision of doctors and will they be reporting to them? There is no language included about sharing information,” she added.
Rotella took Brannon’s questions in the hallway following the meeting.
Also at the meeting was Aaron Ohnmeiss, a science teacher at North-Penn Liberty High School. Ohnmeiss is an Army Ranger qualified officer and former Officer Candidate School instructor.
Ohnmeiss teaches the district’s military prep course, a junior ROTC-style course for students in grades 9-12 grade, which saw nine students graduate from it last year, it’s inaugural year.
Onmeiss had with him a Navy ROTC graduate from Liberty, who he introduced as 4th class Cadet Mitstifer, who spoke briefly to the board about the success she has experienced in the year following graduation from high school.
Mitstifer received a scholarship from the United States Marines for four years in the Virginia Military Institute, where she is earning a bachelor’s degree in biology and serving in the Marine Corps Reserves.
Ohnmeiss said he was proud of her and that Cadet Mitstifer would have succeeded in whatever she chose to do.