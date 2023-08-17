BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of directors heard from district resident and property owner Connie Fish about the proposed plans to build a new school during the citizen comment portion of the meeting Monday, Aug. 14.
“My question is when and where did you come up with the need for a new school? What criteria did you use to come to that decision? Why did you choose now to go ahead when we are in a recession? What is the estimated cost? Where is the property you have purchased?
“Just because it will be a new building does not guarantee that upgrades and maintenance will not be needed in the next five years. Why did you not put it to a vote for the citizens, because the comments I am hearing is we need to start a petition to stop this,” she said. “This is not the time or the economy to do this.”
Superintendent Sam Rotella said he would call her to answer her questions.
The board also approved a number of items including the renewal of a contract agreement with Justice Works YouthCare, based in Pittsburgh, for the 2023-24 school year. With a location in Williamsport, Justice Works provides an alternative education option for “disruptive youth.”
Bartlet said because the contract didn’t indicate precisely where services are being offered, the physical location should be added, as the district is paying for transportation, food and $91 per seat per school day for students to attend; $99 per seat per school day for special education students to attend.
Rotella said if the Williamsport location closes and only Scranton is available, “we just wouldn’t send them.”
The board also approved transportation contracts and fuel adjustment rates for the new school year, including extra-curricular transportation services and rates, presented by district business manager Bonnie Thompson with one against.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said he voted against the action item because he felt the district is assuming all the liability.
The board also approved bus and van drivers for the school year.
The first day of school for STSD students is Wednesday, Aug. 23 with teaching positions filled, according to Rotella.
There are still openings for paraprofessionals.
The board also approved a contract with FirstLight for back-up internet services at the cost of $800 per month plus a one-time $500 connection/installation charge for with 36-month term.
It will connect to North Penn-Mansfield High School and provide the district with one gigabit connection in the event the RWAN goes down.
In other business, the board learned that a cooler went down over the summer at W.L. Miller Elementary School and will be replaced at a cost of $7,225 to be funded by the Food Service Fund.
There will be no work session in September. The next regular board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Blossburg.