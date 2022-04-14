BLOSSBURG – With awareness of the rampant inflation and increasing talk of a potential recession looming, the Southern Tioga School District board of directors discussed the 2022-23 budget at its regular meeting April 11.
Discussion centered around a $1.2 million shortfall in the updated version of the $38 million 2022-23 budget, presented by business manager Bonnie Thompson.
“The last update our shortfall was $1.4 million, and now, as things evolve, we are seeing a $184,800 decrease,” Thompson said.
Act 1 puts a limit on tax increases each year, and this year that limit is 4.5%, Thompson said. Southern Tioga’s millage rate is currently 17.94 in Tioga County and 17.65 in Lycoming County.
“There is also a countywide property reassessment going on right now and that will affect the budget in 2024-25. When that occurs, there could be Act 1 restrictions,” she added.
The district’s mandated costs include salaries, health care, PSSRs, transportation, charter school, debt service and utilities, according to Thompson.
Traditionally, the district has raised taxes at or below the allowable Act 1 index, and balanced the budget with funds from its savings, or fund balance, but some of that money is committed to the district’s share of employee retirement costs (PSSRs), health care and technology. The unassigned funds in the fund balance are for special ed, curriculum and career pathways.
But with surpluses of a combined $3.5 million over the last two years and $7 million in American Rescue Plan moneys the district received because of COVID, board member Chad Riley said that he was “hesitant when over half of our district qualify for free and reduced lunches.”
“I am genuinely scared that as the feds raise rates, how it will affect the economy, and the last thing I want to do is put more burden on our taxpayers. We could be headed into a recession. We have to keep up with cost of salaries and benefits, but I will not vote for anything more than a 1% tax increase. We also have to balance our budget, I understand, but with our district, I can’t see imposing more of a burden on our tax base if not absolutely necessary. I think we can get through at least the next year,” Riley said.
Board member Jim Nobles asked, “Is this the year we look at a zero increase?”
Board member Ivan Erway said he would not vote for a tax increase because the district has never looked at other sources of revenue such as a personal income tax or an earned income tax increase.
District Superintendent Sam Rotella noted that though the fund balance is figured in to help balance the budget each year, “we never have had to use it. I have never seen the budget not end up at zero. Between not filling positions, being aggressive managing the debt in my 10 years we have been able to manage it.”
The next meeting of the board is a work session Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Blossburg.