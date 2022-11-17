BLOSSBURG – More than two dozen people crowded into the Southern Tioga School District’s’ meeting room here Monday, Nov. 14 to express concerns and ask for transparency about what students are going to be taught when the district implements social emotional learning.
Laura Mullins, of Blossburg, is a former teacher and explained the CASEL framework, transformative SEL and how they each relates to Amy Moritz’s program, which the district has contracted with to train its teachers in developing a future SEL curriculum.
“Many of the complaints I have heard are aimed at the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning of CASEL, which identifies five key areas of SEL — self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making,” Mullins said. “Almost all SEL programs are based on this or similar frameworks.”
In 2020, CASEL began researching “transformative SEL,” which “concentrates SEL practice on transforming inequitable settings and systems and promoting justice-oriented civic engagement,” she said.
“This is where opponents of SEL take issue, but in our current situation, it is irrelevant ... because Amy Moritz’s course is not teaching transformative SEL,” Mullins said.
Mullins suggested the district, at the end of the first year, provide an update to the community and identify the SEL program being purchased. At the end of the second year, she suggested giving resources related to those used in the school to parents to review and/or use at home.
Elizabeth Nearhoof, Liberty, agreed with Mullins “with the post pandemic learning gaps and horrible mental health issues.” She did, however, raise concerns about the language and ideologies associated with transformative SEL.
“We have awesome teachers in this school, why can’t we expand that by creating a larger vocational technical program to learn a valuable skill. That can have an effect on mental and emotional health. I am not opposed to it; I just don’t think this is the right way,” Nearhoof said.
Deb Worthington, of Liberty, said she “learned a lot” at a special parents meeting in Blossburg Friday, Nov. 11.
“I taught in Williamsport for a number of years. I saw a lot of implementation through those years with SEL programs. Some worked and some didn’t. I think the behaviors had more to do with the consequences and the actions of the students,” she said, noting two incidents where disruptive students had no consequences for their actions.
“Accountability needs to be high in expectations for students. I would suggest making the definitions narrow and specific. I want to write a parents’ agreement. I think if we work together we could come up with something we all could agree on because we all want the kids to succeed,” she said.
“My understanding is it is to help students understand,” Shane Hicks-Lee, of Blossburg, said. “If a kid in school knocks another kid down, they both need some help. A better way to approach this is SEL. What is your emotion behind pushing them down?”
He believes there is a misunderstanding of what the program entails. “Perhaps a group meeting is called for so everyone can understand,” Hicks-Lee said. “We need to understand before we jump on the band wagon of being against it or for it.”
Barbara Stager, of Mansfield, wanted to know more about the reservations of the two board members who voted against the program and why the rest of the board voted for it.
“Secondly, is there a school policy for really disruptive behavior in the classroom? It seems like the disruptive child stays in the classroom and the others are removed. There is learning being lost,” Stager said noting that when she taught, disruptive students were removed from the class and asking if that is still happening.
Superintendent Sam Rotella said he would get back to her.