BLOSSBURG – More than two dozen people crowded into the Southern Tioga School District’s’ meeting room here Monday, Nov. 14 to express concerns and ask for transparency about what students are going to be taught when the district implements social emotional learning.

Laura Mullins, of Blossburg, is a former teacher and explained the CASEL framework, transformative SEL and how they each relates to Amy Moritz’s program, which the district has contracted with to train its teachers in developing a future SEL curriculum.

Tags

Trending Food Videos