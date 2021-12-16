BLOSSBURG – A proposed new club for North Penn-Liberty High School, “Aevidum,” aims to help students deal with mental health issues and suicide awareness was put on hold following the Southern Tioga School District school board’s Monday, Dec. 13 meeting.
The word Aevidum means “I’ve got your back,” according to a website of the same name, which was created by students in a Lancaster County school district after a classmate committed suicide.
But board members, spurred on by concerns voiced by board vice president Sean Bartlett, decided they needed to learn more about it from club advisors before they approved it, even though Superintendent Sam Rotella claimed the club had been approved by board action in August.
“I don’t agree that we actually approved the activity. We had a motion to approve the suicide prevention curriculum, not a student mentoring program. The only place where I saw it was a letter from Amanda Capone. We have to be extremely attentive to the text if we are allowing that to stand. I cannot support this; we are asking students to do something that I don’t think most adults are trained to do,” Bartlett said.
Board president Stephen Guillaume said that in the Johnstown area, a student planning an attack at school was stopped by other students.
“Maybe if they can help identify issues like that, I am for it. We are always looking for ways to engage our students. I think it has benefit,” Guillaume said.
Director of student services Krista Peterson noted “there have been campaigns where students are helping students with peer mediation.”
“If they are well guided and advised by their advisor, I think it can be meaningful because often times students are more willing to talk to their peers than a teacher,” Peterson said. “COVID certainly shined a brighter light on trauma and mental health issues, which have been increasing from the opioid crisis to poverty level. You name it. It has been an issue for quite awhile.”
“I appreciate the idea that students can be beneficial advocates for their peers and guide them to resources, but we have different mechanisms for people to report things. It concerns me if someone thought they had the capacity to be a peer mentor. That is a red flag,” Bartlett said.
The board tabled action on approving the club with Guillaume voting against, until after a presentation is made at the Jan. 10 work session.The action item will be included in the board’s Jan. 18 meeting agenda.