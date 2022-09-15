BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board vote was split when it came time to act on the hire of Moritz Consulting, New Cumberland, to train its staff on “Transformative SEL Implementation,” meaning social emotional learning.
The two-year course will cost the district $52,950 and require following CASEL’s theory of action, focusing on how to “develop awareness, shared understanding and commitment to a systemic SEL implementation framework.”
The training will basically transform teachers into SEL coaches, who will “possess and model the basic SEL skills they want students to demonstrate.”
In year two, the trainees will begin implementing the plans developed during the first year. “As we simultaneously begin implementation efforts with adults, course participants will begin learning how to promote SEL with students through both instruction and academic integration.”
Both board vice president Sean Bartlett and Kyle Heyler voted against the hire, while board president Steven Guillaume, and the rest of the board members present, including John Martin, Ivan Erway, Jim Kreger, Barb Kelly and Chad Riley, all voted in favor. Board member Jim Nobles was absent.
Discussion before the vote was tense, as Bartlett and Heyler again raised concerns about implementing such a widely sweeping change to up to 40 district staff.
“If you choose to move forward with this, I want to say that I think that though it is well intentioned, I don’t agree with the philosophy of SEL. I think it will be a big problem and a time waster and a drain on resources,” Bartlett said.
Heyler agreed with Bartlett, saying, “If it was for K-3 I would agree with it. I think with the older grades, the studies are inconclusive on that. So I can’t get behind it.”
District superintendent Sam Rotella replied that he has been “charged as the educational leader to bring forth what I believe this district needs to meet the educational needs of the students; what is best for the health, well-being and education of our students. It is not political. This is in response to a recommendation from stakeholders we met with last year. I can’t be concerned with political concerns or the drain on resources.”