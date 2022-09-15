BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board vote was split when it came time to act on the hire of Moritz Consulting, New Cumberland, to train its staff on “Transformative SEL Implementation,” meaning social emotional learning.

The two-year course will cost the district $52,950 and require following CASEL’s theory of action, focusing on how to “develop awareness, shared understanding and commitment to a systemic SEL implementation framework.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos