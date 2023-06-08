BLOSSBURG – Overall proposed tax rates for Southern Tioga School district property owners will increase by .46 mills in Tioga County and .50 mills in Lycoming Count next year after the board votes to approve the $39 million 2023-24 budget, which includes a 2.5% tax increase. The board will formally vote on the rates next Monday, June 12.

According to business manager Bonnie Thompson, the millage rate for Tioga County will be 18.74 mills, and for Lycoming County it will be 18.88 mills.

