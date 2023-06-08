BLOSSBURG – Overall proposed tax rates for Southern Tioga School district property owners will increase by .46 mills in Tioga County and .50 mills in Lycoming Count next year after the board votes to approve the $39 million 2023-24 budget, which includes a 2.5% tax increase. The board will formally vote on the rates next Monday, June 12.
According to business manager Bonnie Thompson, the millage rate for Tioga County will be 18.74 mills, and for Lycoming County it will be 18.88 mills.
The 1.2% earned income tax will remain at 1.2% and the 5% real estate transfer tax will remain in effect.
The millage rates will change on 2024-25 based on county-wide reassessments that were just completed, Thompson added.
“I am meeting with the county in July to discuss the reassessment but I will not have the new assessment numbers until the appeal process is complete,” she said.
Thompson also reported that the Homestead/Farmstead deduction for qualifying taxpayers will be $242 this year.
In other business, the board learned that commercial insurance premium rates through its insurance provider, CM Regent/Lexington Insurance Company will rise next year from Thompson.
Thompson reported that property insurance will cost $12,991; property terrorism, $4,066; general liability, $13,333; automobile 5,616; equipment breakdown, $7,529; crime: $851; auto $5,616; equipment breakdown $7,529; commercial umbrella $4,464, legal liability, $18,945 (estimated), privacy cyber insurance, $16,676.
Workers’ compensation provided by Am Trust will be $63,513, for a total cost of $262,270. Overall, insurance rates rose by $43,256.
Thompson said she was told by the insurance agent that the increase in rates is due to inflation and increases in materials, property values and construction costs.
One other quote from CM Regent/Lexington received for worker’s compensation was for $90,158.
• Learned that capital projects identified by Tim Murray and Bill Swingle include: refinishing the gym floor in NP-LHS; repairing roofs on Liberty Elementary School and roof recoating at NP-MHS; and boiler replacement district wide, among other things. The total cost of all projects is $1.5 million.
• Learned from Thompson that meal prices will increase for adults from $2.35 for breakfast last year to $2.40 this year and lunch will increase from $4.10 last year to $4.75 this year.
• Learned the final general fund budget totaling $39 million, to be on the agenda for approval, is the same as presented last month.
• Learned that there was only one quote for food service management received by the district and that was from Nutrition Group, Inc., the same one that has been in place, for with a guaranteed profit for the district of $24,254.