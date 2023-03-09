BLOSSBURG — Southern Tioga School District business manager Bonnie Thompson presented an update of the district’s preliminary 2023-24 budget during Monday night’s board meeting here.
The update, for salaries and benefits only, shows an increase of just over $219,000 for the district’s professional staff, (teachers) or 1.54%.
Health insurance costs that were estimated to increase 4.9% are now estimated at 4.3%, decreasing Southern Tioga’s amount slightly by $26,995 or 0.64% for active employees. Costs for retirees will increase by $77,790 or 20.39%.
The district’s share of PSERS will be $4.8 million or 34% next year, a decrease of 1.54% from 2022-23.
The Act 1 index for next year will be 5.4%. The current millage for Tioga County is 18.28 mills and for Lycoming County it is 18.38 mills.
At the April 10 work session, Thompson said she would have a complete budget presentation and discussion for the board.
The final budget must be adopted by the end of June, with adoption of the tax rate.