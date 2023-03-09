BLOSSBURG — A facilities update was at the top of mind at the Monday, March 6 Southern Tioga board meeting.

Last month, the board requested more information from Superintendent Sam Rotella about costs for each of three proposals submitted by Alloy 5 architectural firm of Bloomsburg, including costs of renovations to all buildings, the difference between keeping North Penn-Liberty high school as a high school versus making it an elementary school, and the third, most costly proposal, building a new comprehensive school called Southern Tioga as One on an entirely different site to be determined.

