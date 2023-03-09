BLOSSBURG — A facilities update was at the top of mind at the Monday, March 6 Southern Tioga board meeting.
Last month, the board requested more information from Superintendent Sam Rotella about costs for each of three proposals submitted by Alloy 5 architectural firm of Bloomsburg, including costs of renovations to all buildings, the difference between keeping North Penn-Liberty high school as a high school versus making it an elementary school, and the third, most costly proposal, building a new comprehensive school called Southern Tioga as One on an entirely different site to be determined.
Monday, Rotella focused on Southern Tioga as One, telling the board and about eight members of the public that for a K-12 school with athletic fields, the district would need between 55 and 65 acres, with an estimated cost of $300,000 per developed acre.
That works out to between $16.5 million and $19.5 million just for the land. Costs for the building(s) were not included, but Alloy 5 had estimated the cost to be around $120 million.
Rotella said at the April 5 board work session the board and administration will come up with a directive from the board.
“We will do a town hall meeting sometime in April,” Rotella said.
In other business, Rotella noted that enrollment has dropped to below 1,700, with March 3 enrollment standing at 1,699.
“Over the years it is projected to go down,” he said, adding that the population of Tioga County is aging. Rotella cited a lack of affordable housing as contributing to the number of families moving to Tioga County.
“Families have a hard time finding a place to live,” he said.
In other business, the board approved all items on the consent agenda with seven out of nine members in attendance.
- Learned from business manager Bonnie Thompson that every school in the district is above 50% eligibility for free and reduced meal benefits except NP-Liberty High School which is at 45%, and that monthly participation the meal programs has increased slightly from 17,230 in February 2022 to 17,274 this February.
- Approved eliminating the job position of payroll and benefits specialist and creating a new position: accountant, with a job description that includes payroll and benefits, financial reporting and accounting functions, to replace it. In a separate action, the board voted to transfer Marissa Winder from payroll and benefits specialist to child accounting and transportation specialist, replacing Marilyn Clark who is retiring.
- Approved a contract with Interpreteck Policies and Procedures for American Sign Language interpreting for $68 per hour weekdays plus 10% for evenings, weekends and holidays.
- Approved a contract with Justice Works Youth Care, Pittsburgh, for provision of alternative education for disruptive youth for STSD students at $88 per day for regular education and $96 per day for special education between March 7 and July 31, 2023. The district is responsible for transportation of students to JWYC.