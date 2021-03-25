BLOSSBURG — The Southern Tioga School District board of directors got its first preliminary view of the 2021-22 budget during its meeting Monday, March 15.
The budget is a work in progress, said administrators.
The preliminary revenues are estimated to be $34,169,342 (1.44% increase from the 2020-21 budget), with total expenditures at $35,903,397 (3.25% increase from the 2021 budget), with an estimated shortfall of $1.7 million. This preliminary look doesn’t include an increase in local taxes. It does include a decrease in Tioga County’s assessed value, so there is a loss in tax revenue.
The district has four initiatives in its budget: curriculum development, professional development, classroom redesign, equipment and future needs, and career pathways. Salaries take up a big chunk of the preliminary budget, at $13,378,382. Benefits account for about $10.3 million.
The board also received an overview of the grants the district has received during the COVID-19 pandemic and what that money was, or will be, used for.
“One thing that we are very cautious, is that we do not want to use these on any long-term costs,” Sam Rotella, superintendent, said. “We are using it to help us defer the cost from COVID, but we are not using it to expand programs or money that we’ll need to count on down the road.”
One of the very grants STSD received was the COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant of $189,604. That was used for things such as disinfectant, gloves, laptops, COVID kits, room dividers and sneeze guards.
“That was a lot of the things that we thought we were going to need — or did need — in order to be able to have students in our buildings,” Rotella said.
Grants and their uses are:
- Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, $372,198, for salaries, substitutes and some technology: an additional school psychologist, an additional RN, a school counselor, curriculum director additional work, assistant principal additional work days, technology software and substitutes. New Covenant Academy received about $11,000.
- Continuity of Education Equity Grant, almost $7,000, to purchase 228 Chromebooks and licenses, at-home science activities and items to help with remote access.
- Special Education COVID-19 Impact Mitigation Grant, $9,000, for teacher and paraprofessional salary and benefits to offer extended school year opportunities for students, and hotspot equipment and fees.
- ESSER School Health and Safety Grant 2020-21, about $55,500 in year one, for document cameras, webcams, Mifi devices and monthly charges, masks and online software for My Cyber Campus. Year two funds will be used for Mifi monthly charges.
- ESSER II grant, a two-year allocation, for an additional school psychologist, social worker, My Cyber Campus, partial hospitalization and a psychologist intern. Additionally, tutoring, summer programs, recovery credits, MTSS program, food service loss revenue and food service wages could be covered by this grant.
- Lycoming County Grant, $29,400, to purchase Raspberry Pi’s, Mifi hot spots and headphones.
- American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, about $5 million. At least 20% must be spent on programming to mitigate learning loss.
Some expenses may be moved between grants to abide by the guidelines. A dedicated percent all needs to go to non-public programs. The timeline to use the money is through Sept. 30, 2023.