Southern TIoga School District Business Manager Bonnie Thompson asked the board during its Monday work session for permission to switch its food service software program from NutriKids and My School Bucks system to School Café and PrimeroEdge software.
The main reason for the change, Thompson said, was the real time eligibility changes to the point of sale system would make sure funds deposited in students accounts would be available to them immediately rather than later.
“It also creates efficiencies by using one program and lowers the charge to parents using the School Café for online meal accounts,” Thompson said.
NutriKids recently raised its prices and fees, she added.
The downside, Primero Edge “costs the district a little more annually, $4,970 versus $3,318 for NutriKids, but the charges for parents are less and it will be worth it to have it go automatically to the POS,” she said.
School Café fees are $2.25 per transaction up to $100 and $2.75 per transaction up to $1,000 in the Campus Store which includes a technology fee and catering program. My School Bucks fee is $2.75 with a 4.95% per transaction fee for the online store services.
The district doesn’t deny students meals even if their accounts are in the negative, but parents are notified automatically, she added.
If the board votes in favor of the change at the Monday, Feb. 14 meeting, Thompson said she would like to try out the system this summer during summer programs.
Thompson also discussed renewal of copiers and lease agreement with Topp Business Solutions, which ends later this year.
“We were recently notified that price increases were coming our way, 4% for equipment and 2.5% increase for supplies,” she said. “If we approve this now, we will avoid those price increases.”
The terms of the 60-month lease include service and parts, labor, travel time, supplies and toner. Paper and staples are excluded, she added.
The district currently has five Ricoh printers, which will remain and are included in the quoted price of $2,567.65 at time of delivery.
“We were also able to eliminate and upgrade a couple others,” said Superintendent Sam Rotella, providing a “$3,372 savings over the term remaining of six months.”
Thompson also asked permission to seek proposals for a new school auditing firm, as the current firm is charging $24,250 for next year.
“I would like to investigate other firms and see what costs are and to get some fresh insights into our district,” she said.