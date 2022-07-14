BLOSSBURG – Mansfield residents Vanessa Caswell and Roberta Hamlin raised concerns at the Southern Tioga board’s July 11 meeting.
The women identified themselves as Christians who are concerned about a club at the North Penn-Mansfield High School called NPMHS Gender and Sexuality Alliance. Caswell said she found out about the group after viewing a Facebook photo of the PRIDE event in Wellsboro last month.
“I am just here as a spokesperson for a group Southern Tioga School District folks and I have some concerns. While I was scrolling through Facebook there was something I noticed, a table behind a picture of some kids, and the table had a sign on it. I was surprised that it said North Penn-Mansfield Gender and Sexuality Alliance bake sale,” she said.
Caswell went on to tell the board that she was “not comfortable with my tax dollars being spent on a gender and sexuality organization in our district. I don’t think it’s right and I think it needs to change,” she added.
She also pointed out the Drag Queen story hour that also occurred at the event at the Deane Center in Wellsboro, but before she could elaborate on her statement, her three minutes of citizen recognition ended.
Hamlin shared similar concerns.
“I have five grands, and as she said this is disturbing to all of us. Our school systems have enough problems. This will create more problems. It will result in a decline of students in the school. As a Christian, I really have a problem with them. I understand live and let live, and adults can make their own choices, but these are little children and they can’t pick and choose (what they are exposed to) and it needs to stop. You see this stuff in the cities and you think it won’t happen in our little town,” she said.