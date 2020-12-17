BLOSSBURG — The Southern Tioga School board voted to appeal the assessment decisions for 14 parcels owned by Ward Manufacturing, Inc.
The Board of Assessment Revision granted revised assessments for 14 parcels, significantly reducing the market value and corresponding assessment for those parcels, according to the resolution. Sam Rotella, superintendent, said the market value decreased about $45,000, or by 60%.
The Tioga County commissioners and Blossburg borough council both voted against repealing the assessment, which school board member Chad Riley said the school district should do as well.
“I think we could always pick it up a year from now if the economy rebounds,” Riley said. “I don’t think, in the middle of this economy ... it’s the appropriate time.”
Board member Jim Nobles said he didn’t disagree, but said the $45,000 loss would be a significant hit to the school district.
Board member Barb Shull agreed this year wasn’t the best year, and Rotella noted it could be repealed in the future, but Shull worried it would give Ward Manufacturing, Inc. the wrong impression if the school district did not go forward this year.
Board President Stephen Guillaume said he didn’t think the district would be able to repeal anything in the future if it didn’t act now.
“We can’t change Ward’s taxes independent of a county-wide reassessment, unless they sell the property. I just don’t think we have the capability of singling out one taxpayer and saying we want to raise your property value going forward,” Guilliuame said. He said he would vote to move forward with the appeal and to have their own appraisal done.
Board Vice President Sean Bartlett said by not appealing it, the district was opening the door up to saying it’s OK for others to pay less in taxes because “times are tough.”
“Ultimately, times are tough for everybody, including the district. We need money to operate as well and that has to be equitably shared. Now, if this is not equitable, that’s something we can see by getting an appraisal,” Bartlett said.
John Martin said this would be an uphill battle to get an appraised value significantly higher. He thought the assessment was done fairly and wasn’t sure how he would vote.
“They are a good community member and very supportive. They are in a business that’s tough … I wouldn’t think that their product mix is going to turn around but none of that makes a difference to the asset value of the property itself,” Martin said.
Board members said the district’s attorney advised them the district will face “significant costs up front to even fight and challenge this to get it appraised,” not to mention any legal fees accrued during the process.
Sean Bartlett made the motion and John Martin seconded to move forward with appealing the assessment and having their own appraisal done. Members Guillaume, Barb Kelly, Jim Kreger, John Martin, Nobles, Shull, Bartlett and Ivan Erway voted yes. Chad Riley voted against moving forward.
The next Southern Tioga School Board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Information on if the meeting will be virtual or in-person, as well as the agenda, will be posted at https://www.southerntioga.org.