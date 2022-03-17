BLOSSBURG — Southern Tioga School District will receive almost $3 million in federal ESSERs grant funding from the American Rescue Plan, passed last year in response to learning issues caused by school closures in 2020 and 2021 resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding from the federal Department of Education will be awarded in two grants, together totaling $2.85 million.
The funds can only be used to help schools reopen quickly and safely as well as address the months of significant learning loss by U.S. students during the pandemic.
Generally, students are at least 1.5 months behind in reading and three months behind in math, according to a McKinsey and Company report.
The funds can be spent on furniture and equipment such as desks and mobile chairs, tabletop screens and person protective equipment, as well as health and safety equipment such as air purifiers, sanitation stations and universal cleaners.
Additional personnel can also be hired to keep school spaces safe and clean, such as nurses and custodians.
Additional educators and support staff are included in the list of approved uses for the funds, along with educational technology and remote learning tools including hardware, software and connectivity to support student learning.
In other business, the board will approve several donations, the biggest of which was $100,000, from the Dorothy Michaels Foundation to be put into a trust for W.L. Miller Elementary School.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in the administrative building meeting room here.