BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of education gave permission to business manager Bonnie Thompson to seek bids to replace the flooring and demo old equipment in the NP-MHS auditorium.
After no bids for the entire project of demolition and replacement of nearly 500 seats that are in poor condition, facilities director Bill Swingle found a company that works as part of a cooperative purchasing agreement, called Omni, that would be able to purchase and install the new seating, but was “unable to replace flooring or do demo” according to Thompson.
The district’s most current estimate is $242,000 total for the project, Thompson added.
“We hope the projected number after the bid is under that,” she said.
Board member Jim Nobles wanted to hear more from the architect who is working on plans for an overall renovation project before moving forward, but board vice president Sean Bartlett objected, saying “this has been deferred for years, it is used daily and is problematic.”
District Superintendent Sam Rotella said that the architect, Alloy 5, would not likely be able to provide an update on the four-to-five-year project to the board until October.
Thompson said the agreement with Omni is good until March 2023.
The board agreed if someone could be found to do the demo and replace the flooring, the new seats could possibly be put in over the Christmas break.
In other business, the board:
Learned from Rotella that the first day of school will be Aug. 24 and that open houses and student orientations will be announced Aug. 16, 17, and 18 with inservice days Aug. 22 and 23.
- Learned that School Café has been advertising on lunch account for parents to get their accounts set up.
- Approved the resignation of bus contractor Dean Cole.
- Approved the right of way for PennDOT to do work at LES and NP-LHS.
- Approved meal agreements renewal with Steppingstones Preschool and Mansfield Area Nursery School as presented.
- Approved the bus driver list for 2022-23 as presented.