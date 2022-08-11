BLOSSBURG – The Southern Tioga School District board of education gave permission to business manager Bonnie Thompson to seek bids to replace the flooring and demo old equipment in the NP-MHS auditorium.

After no bids for the entire project of demolition and replacement of nearly 500 seats that are in poor condition, facilities director Bill Swingle found a company that works as part of a cooperative purchasing agreement, called Omni, that would be able to purchase and install the new seating, but was “unable to replace flooring or do demo” according to Thompson.

