At least a one board member for Southern Tioga School District is trying to give taxpayers a break with a zero-increase budget for next year, but others think it would be “irresponsible” not to raise taxes year because of an impending building project that will greatly increase taxes next year and years beyond that.
Right off the bat from business manager Bonnie Thompson asking if she could prepare a document for approval in next Monday’s meeting, board member Chad Riley told the board he was planning on voting no on any increase this year.
This year’s Act 1 index is 5.4 percent, a bit over a full mil, the highest the board would be able to increase taxes for 2023-24.
With an almost $400,000 deficit, the 2.5 percent increase, half mil, would cover most of that with the rest covered by fund balance committed funds, Thompson said.
“We originally had an $870,780 shortfall but were able to reduce that to $389,000 by removing the $500,000 capital reserve transfer and then with the tax increase bringing in $315,296. The rest we can cover with the fund balance, and the budget will be balanced,” Thompson said.
According to Thompson, the tax impact on Lycoming County property owners on an assessed $100,000 property would be $49 and for Tioga County it would be $45.
“We are still waiting for the property tax allocation from the state gaming board, and the counties to send information on Homestead/Farmstead property reductions,” she said.
In response Riley said he still doesn’t see the need “because of surpluses last three years.”
“We have an opportunity this year to give our tax base a break. We have increased taxes in the last three years, inflation is high, our tax base is not wealthy, there are higher health care costs, utilities and fuel. So we have an opportunity here to pass those savings along to the taxpayers. There will be plenty of opportunities to raise taxes down the road,” Riley said.
Board member Sean Bartlett said the problem is “no matter what there will be significant expenditures on buildings that will require a dramatic increase in taxes, and you have to decide how it will happen.”
Board president Stephen Guillaume concurred, saying “2.5 percent is a reasonable number if we are serious about getting our buildings back to a reasonable condition.”
Superintendent Sam Rotella agreed, saying, the 2.5 percent would “soften the blow” of bigger increases down the road.
“To get a $60 million project those are the increases we will need in order to upgrade, one mill which is $600,000 each year over that time,” he said.
Board member James Nobles said he “sees this as a degree of fiscal responsibility. We are presenting a modest middle-of-the-road increase and still pulling some out of our fund balance to balance it out.”
Thompson agreed to prepare two documents for the board, one with a zero-increase budget and one with a 2.5% increase budget.
The board meets again on Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Blossburg.