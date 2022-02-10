Two students from Wellsboro Area High School asked a school board director to refrain from racist language and using expletives.
Shannon Clark and Madeline Gage spoke at the Feb. 8 combined work session and open meeting. They said that director Al Bieber used the term “China flu” and an expletive at the Jan. 25 meeting.
Clark, who has an Asian heritage, said the comments were “extremely hurtful” and showed disrespect to the community.
Gage said the comments being made by a director were “unacceptable and deplorable.” Bieber, she said, had taken an oath that said he would engage in “open, honest and respectful dialogue.” His language, she said, did not meet that standard. The students asked that the board remedy the problem.
Bieber did not respond.
Flexible Instructional Days
WASD has used all of its snow days scheduled for the 2021-22 school year, said Superintendent Brenda Freeman. Should more weather create unsafe travel conditions for students and staff, the district will use one of the five Flexible Instructional Days included in the school calendar.
Later this week, students will take home packets containing five days of FID materials, Freeman said. Should school be canceled for any reason, the students will use one of the packets of materials. Each FID package has two options: one to use if power and technology are available to the student and the other if technology is not available.
For those with technology, the FID day begins two hours later than usual, similar to a delay.
Should weather continue for more than one day, the district could use a FID the first day and then switch to remote learning for remaining school closing.
The end of the school year has been extended to June 8, which was a snow day. Both June 7 and June 8 will be half-days, Freeman said.