WELLSBORO — Students at Wellsboro Area High School are brightening the hallways of the building, one mural at a time.
Art teacher Laura Kozuhowski said that two murals had been completed and five more were in the works when the first semester ended Jan. 24.
The school murals came about through a combination of factors, she said.
Principal Jeremy Byrd asked Kozuhowski to create a brighter, more visually pleasing atmosphere in the school. The teacher missed the field trips and community service projects her students had undertaken pre-pandemic.
“With Covid restrictions that interfered with most of our usual community projects, like painting Goodwill or nursing home windows for the holidays, I thought we could do the same idea within our school building. This way all our students, faculty, staff and visitors could enjoy it,” she said.
Kozuhowski challenged students to work with a teacher and, using the teacher’s favorite quote, design and paint a mural. The teacher had input and approval throughout the process.
Some students worked on their own, others in pairs or small groups. Students were graded for their art work, participation and how well they worked with their teacher.
Lillian Kuss, a senior taking two art classes the first semester, worked with math and emotional support teacher Miss Madlock to create a galaxy based on the quote “There’s stardust running through your veins and galaxies swirling in your soul.”
“I was really excited because I got to do my own art style on the walls of the high school I go to,” Lillian said.
Actual work took about a month and totaled between 40-60 hours. “Most of my classes are online so I’d just stay in the hall all day and paint,” said Lillian.
The biggest challenge was painting the grout lines on the not-quite-flat wall cinder block wall.
She also got some assistance from the principal, who came to look at the work in progress. They decided the wall mural was missing something and discussed her creating paper mache planets to hang from the ceiling.
A few days later, Lillian stopped in the office to discover the principal had ordered plastic replicas from Amazon.
Bri Smith, a senior also taking two art classes, created a mural for Ms. Mohr, who teaches psychology and criminal justice. She overcame some hesitancy and soon found herself inspired by her teacher’s vision.
She asked Bri to have the word “Diversity” down the left side of the mural, “Thinking Together” above and “Independently” below a multi-colored brain.
It took a month of painting 4-5 hours a day to complete the mural. The student artist was challenged to make sure letters were straight and painting multiple layers of white wrinkles on top of the vivid brain parts.
“I was very relieved it turned out the way I wanted it to,” Bri said. “Ms. Mohr gave me the freedom to put in my own thoughts. I’m real happy she enjoys it and hearing other teachers enjoy it and want me to do one for them because they know they’ll get my best.”
Kozuhowski was pleased with the students’ work ethic to complete the murals by the end of the semester. Those groups that didn’t complete the work will pass it off to the second semester classes and some incoming students will begin new murals.
The project has been successful on many levels with Kozuhowski noting increased social connections, reduced stress and improving school morale. The artists have also had a boost to their self-esteem.
“The students are so proud of their group and individual parts of each mural,” she said. “They even requested to sign their names after completion, which is a sure sign of that.”
Students also got a real world lessons about working with a customer. Many were inspired to put in time beyond the normal 78-minute period.
Kozuhowski invites visitors and parents to check out the murals during parent/teacher conferences and on the school Facebook page.