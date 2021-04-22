Wellsboro Area High School students said their experiences on the house project is giving them skills that can be used in a construction career, their personal life or any job.
Daryl Boyden Jr. is a second year construction student and hopes to follow his father, a plumber, in a construction-related field.
He’s learned to install siding, worked on indoor plumbing and electrical. Daryl mastered how to install flashing on a corner and other tricks of the trades.
Plus he’s learning how to work with others “not arguing all the time and paying attention so no one gets hurt.”
Freshman Sarah Seeling took the class because her father, teacher Drew Seeling, has been talking about the project for several years.
“It’s an amazing experience to learn while doing it,” she said. “You get to learn from your mistakes a lot.”
Although she aspires to become a veterinary technician, the skills learned will stand her in good stead when she becomes a homeowner and in other jobs.
“It’s different working with others,” Sarah said. “It helps with people skills, too: learning how to communicate, relying on others. They do their work and in the end it all comes together.”
Senior Jeremy Flannery has been working on the house project for three years. He’s president of the Skills USA chapter at the school, has competed in competitions and taken the OSHA 10 course, a prerequisite for lineman school that he starts in January.
“The best part is experiencing what this is actually doing for us. It’s giving us skills that a normal classroom can’t give us,” said Jeremy.