WELLSBORO — Whether a student dreams of becoming a pilot, operating a drone or a mechanic working on aircraft, the aviation class offered at Wellsboro High School gives them those career options and more.
Since the class began less than four years ago, six students are pursuing aviation-related careers, from mechanic to air traffic controller to commercial pilot.
“For a rural area, six kids finishing the class and pursuing aviation careers is pretty good,” said course instructor Francis Novak.
About 25 students have taken one or more years of the course, said Tiffany Getty, the first instructor of the four-year, nationally STEM-accredited course. A student who completes all four years in one path will have finished all the course work needed for a pilot’s license and would only have to complete the flight hours.
“Flying lessons are pretty expensive and some people might not want to leave the area after graduation,” Novak said. “The other aspect is drone flying.”
“Some may think the drone pathway is not as exciting as flying planes, but kids could come out of that with a drone certification,” Getty said.
For a few hundred dollars, students could get certified to operate a drone and be employed in one of several fields — real estate, surveying, gas industry, law enforcement to name a few.
Even if students don’t complete all four years, there is benefit for completing three years. Or two. Or one.
“Even if a student wasn’t going to pursue a pilot’s license, it’s still a great elective,” Novak said.
“Year one and two are good because it is the basis for everything,” said student Charlie Stephens. “The second year is physics, engines and some weather flying conditions.”
The course works with the school’s curriculum and may be able to be counted as a science credit in the future.
The course is not all bookwork; there’s a lot of hands-on learning. Students have built a wind tunnel, hot air balloons, radio-controlled plane, gliders and do a parachute drop challenge and heavy lift rocket challenge, said Getty. There’s even a unit where students examine a real life plane crash and try to figure out what went wrong, the same procedure as followed by the National Transportation Safety Board.
“Because the course is hands-on and interactive, a lot of it is problem solving,” Novak said. “They are taught life skills for whatever career they have.”
“Aviation is not just a skill, it is judgment too,” said Charlie, whose father is a commercial pilot. “My dad says you get paid for your judgment, not your skill.”
They can also get hands-on practice in the flight simulation lab.
That’s been beneficial for students Jack Poirier and Charlie. Both were planning to join the Air Force to get their pilot’s license, but are now looking at commercial pilot school through American Airlines.
“The good thing about this program is, if you do it, it gets you a step ahead,” said Jack.
In the past, commercial pilots had to have a college degree; that is no longer a requirement. One Wellsboro alumnus attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he completed his college degree and flight qualifications at a cost of $260,000.
With the American Airlines Cadet Academy, American Airlines fronts much of the tuition costs. After three and a half years of training, students have their license and a guaranteed path to a career as a commercial airline pilot.