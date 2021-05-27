WELLSBORO — Second through fourth grade students in Wellsboro had a chance to put their STEM learning into action combining water and outdoors.
Melina Moyer, elementary STEM coach at Don Gill Elementary School, organized the STEM Outside Day End-of-Year Bash held May 25.
Normally, the end of the school year at the elementary level is marked by special events, such as field days and field trips. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, those aren’t happening this year.
To finish the school year — and have a little fun while learning — Moyer set up the event with each class rotating through three water-themed, interactive stations. The first was a stream table, provided by Mansfield University and staffed by geology professors Dr. Lee Stocks and Dr. Linda Kennedy. Elementary PTO President Becca Charles organized the fish race challenge while Moyer challenged students to build a boat from tin foil.
The purpose, said Moyer, is to reinforce the STEM cycle that students have been practicing throughout the year:
- First, ask the question, define what you want to do or answer.
- Brainstorm ideas, imagine all the possibilities no matter how unusual, and do research to gather as much information as possible.
- Third: make a plan, determine what material is needed and draw your design.
- Create it!
- Test your design, make improvements and repeat the cycle as necessary. Most important: don’t give up.
“There’s no wrong answer. All the designs look different,” Moyer said. “They’re learning to problem solve and use the skills they’ve acquired.”
In the fish race, students were tasked with testing their fish designs made earlier in the year. They studied fish and created their own design using 3D pens. Students then used their fish designs to determine if it would float and how it could best navigate the race course under different water flows.
“We had unicorn fish and zombie sharks. We had an anatomically correct sturgeon from a second grader,” Charles said.
Moyer challenged students to build a tin foil boat that would float and hold the most “cargo” of glass buttons and sea shells. The youths twisted their foil into various shapes — some going long and narrow with tall sides while others opted for wide-based, shallow models.
One student had 61 pieces aboard before his boat sank.
Stocks and Kennedy spoke about erosion and water flows, as students observed how the sediment moved downstream. They were then challenged to use Legos to stop the flow and erosion.
“They found out how difficult it is to stop running water,” Stocks said.