WELLSBORO — There are lots of lessons to be learned when ‘Alone’ contestant Rose Anna Moore speaks to students, and not all of them have to do with wilderness skills.
This past Wednesday, Nov. 17, Moore spoke to sixth grade students of Wade Owlett, an English language arts teacher at the Rock L. Butler Middle School here.
The students, said Owlett, were completing a unit on informational texts and had studied, among other books, the Boy Scout Wilderness Guide. That led to the invitation for Moore to speak.
She accepted “because all of the purpose behind me accepting the show was to have the opportunity to teach conservation on a bigger platform and have a bigger influence.”
Moore competed in season eight of The History Channel’s “Alone,” making it to the top five before being removed for medical reasons after experiencing hypothermia. Contestants select a short list of items and film themselves surviving in the wilderness of British Columbia.
She spoke about her experiences, but also about how her attitude determines the trajectory of her life.
Many of the students hunt, fish and camp, although not to the same extreme as Moore did. What they walked away went beyond building fire, finding food sources and how to make a snare.
“She talked about how to stay calm and how to have a good attitude when your’re out in the wilderness and in life,” said student Brayden Benjamin.
The students learned that filming took place a year before the show aired this past summer, that Moore was totally alone — no camera man or anyone behind the scenes — and that the threats were real.
“I was surprised that she had to deal with grizzly bears and got this deep tissue frostbite. I was surprised all this happened to her and she’s back to normal,” said student Molly Tice.
“I was impressed,” said Moore about the student’s response to her presentation. “I was surprised by how well thought out the questions were and how interested they were in wilderness survival.”
Moore hoped she was able to spark students to accept the challenges they will one day face.
“That presentation was an example of introducing ideas to them. Once an idea is introduced at a certain point, they find an interest that maybe they didn’t have,” she said. “Probably my favorite part of the talk was introducing an idea that they may not have known they have an interest in.”
“If you don’t choose to do something, you won’t have the experience of doing it,” student Ella Steinbacher said.
“Just to keep a positive mental state no matter what you do because you never know what will happen,” said Ashley Christian.
The youth weren’t the only ones to walk away thinking.
“For me, what came through was her dedication to stewardship and how we as a rural community are responsible for taking care of each other and for the environment,” Owlett said.