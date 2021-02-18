WELLSBORO — Students at the Rock L. Butler Middle School here are trying to be part of a record-breaking effort in kindness.
During the Great Kindness Challenge, Jan. 25-29, the fifth through eighth grade students created a kindness chain. Teacher Brigette Largey said each student received a checklist of kind acts they could do, such as recycling or helping someone. Students then wrote the act on a strip of paper, which was later formed into a chain.
In the one week, the 407 students completed 1,879 acts of kindness, an average of more than four per student. There were also challenges between classes and grades. Mrs. Kreger’s class won the class challenge with 300-plus acts of kindness; each student received a small prize. The sixth grade won the grade challenge, receiving rewards such as pencils and bookmarks.
Helping collect the strips and forming them into a chain were members of the STING program, and some other student volunteers. They gave up lunch period to help Largey.
Seventh grader Jude Cuneo said all students worked together and “created a really long chain through the school.”
“I think it is really awesome that so many kids will write down the kind things they did,” added Ellie Largey, a sixth grader. “I was surprised by how many acts of kindness people can do when they try to be kind.”
After the kindness challenge, everyone in the school — students, faculty, instructional aides, office staff and custodians — wrote and decorated messages of hope and love on strips of recycled paper for the “Kids for Peace” attempt to get in the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world’s longest inspirational paper chain. The goal is to create a 110-mile chain consisting of 1.5 million messages.
The activities inspired everyone in the entire school, said Largey and students.
“Some students are still being kind. It was amazing how many people decided to be kind during this challenge,” said Karah Blackwell, eighth grade.
The student group wants to continue to challenge fellow students to be kind; they’ve suggested that the school adopt a different challenge each day or week. Some students who may not have always been kind did make an effort during the week. Many expressed an interest in helping with different things.
Kindness, though, still lingers.
“The school is definitely more welcoming to everybody after the Great Kindness Challenge and it has stayed that way,” said Melaina Love, an eighth grader.