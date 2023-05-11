MANSFIELD — The group of North Penn-Mansfield students appeared through the haze as they approached Night and Day Cafe around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
The sun quickly burned off the fog as art teacher James States and National Honor Society advisor Angel Sember sorted out supplies and gave directions to each group. Students then carried paint, water, brushes to the planter they would paint that morning.
The project is a partnership between the Mansfield Garden Club and National Honor Society and art students to beautify the concrete planters in the downtown.
It took nearly a year to nurture the seed of an idea to fruition, said Sember. One of her goals as NHS advisor is to involve students in more direct community service projects. States offered his art classes as partners in the project.
Although it was too late to start the project last spring, Sember and States did their homework over the summer, learning that the Mansfield Garden Club is responsible for the planters.
Kim Marie Craig, president of the club, said members share responsibility for the 21 planters — cleaning and planting flowers in the spring, watering and maintaining the arrangements over the summer and fall, then removing the greenery and creating evergreen decorations for the winter months.
Students initially thought to paint oversize flowers on the side of each planter, similar to that of artist Georgia O’Keefe. While the concepts were attractive, the Garden Club suggested native animals and plants may have more year-round appeal.
States had his drawing and painting class select a native animal or bird, and create an image using acrylic paint. In April, students took the concept paintings to the Garden Club, which selected several for the planters.
On a cold April Monday morning, the students began work, first stripping off the old paint with wire brushes and scrapers and applying a base. A week later, they returned on another cold morning to apply light green paint to each planter and begin painting the animal portraits.
This week, they came for an all day paint to complete the planters for this year.
“I’m excited; they are really doing an awesome job,” Craig said.
Ara Furry, a senior, NHS member and art student, has been helping to paint the planters.
“I like that it really makes our community look a lot better,” said Ara. “It makes it a lot more interesting for people walking on the sidewalks.”
The project, she said, has helped her with communication skills and will also help with her intended career. She will attend Indiana University this fall majoring in art education.
Tenth grader Raegan Wakins-Baurre designed one of the selected paintings, a raccoon peeking out of a trash can. She enjoyed the art project, but was unsure if she wanted to follow through with transferring the design to the planters. She’s glad she did.
The project has taught her adaptability skills, since the student’s idea to project the painting onto the side of the planter did not work as planned. Instead the drawings were drawn freehand.
Will she paint planters next year?
“If the opportunity presents itself, absolutely,” said Raegan.
The project is a nice fit for junior NHS member and art student Karley Bogaczyk, who wears necklaces with a tortoise shell and bee.
“It’s just nice to do something for other people to enjoy, whether they are visiting or live here,” Karley said. “It’s nice knowing I’ve done something that will leave a lasting impact.”
It’s a change of pace for Megan Spohn, a junior. She worked on painting images of a coyote, bear and bumble bee.
“I’m an athlete and we don’t usually do art stuff,” said Spohn, who plays softball, volleyball and unified bocce. “It makes you feel good as a person to know you helped make the town look better.”
The project will probably continue this fall when students return to school. For information, contact the Mansfield Garden Club or North Penn-Mansfield High School.