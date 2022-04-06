“Sugar Mountain — Celebrating The Genius Of Neil Young” will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The five-member band Sugar Mountain will bring to life the Neil Young concert experience, covering all of Young’s best-known songs, hits and deep cuts that are sure to excite the most ardent of fans and the casual listener. They perform the songs the way you heard them the first time.
Young’s career spans 56 years from the seminal country rock sounds of Buffalo Springfield and supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young to garage band Crazy Horse and countless genre-bending solo releases, spanning everything from folk, country, electronic and hard rock to rockabilly.
Admission is $25. This is a BYOB event so bring beverages and snacks. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Tickets can also be purchased on Ticketleap.