BLOSSBURG – Results of the April PSSA testing in grades four, five and six, then seven and eight were presented by Southern Tioga School District Superintendent Sam Rotella and they weren’t good.
After dealing with more than two years of COVID disruptions, school closures, virtual learning and dropping enrollment, Rotella said, “Overall, we’re not where we want to be.”
Students tested in English language arts were grades three through eight; in math were grades three through eight and in science were grades four and eight.
Of all the students in the district, about 1,600, about half are eligible for free or reduced meals, he added.
“Were still figuring out the impact of what COVID has played on these numbers. Some of the numbers are much lower than we want,” he said.
Out of the three subjects tested in all grade levels, “Math seems to be taking a much larger hit mostly on third and fourth grade,” Rotella said.
“Because of COVID, they missed kindergarten and first grade, and those are some formative years,” he added.
Rotella said the reason it wasn’t “just going hybrid, or being shut down, it’s people being sick and being out. There has been a huge impact on the district,” he said.
He also noted the seventh and eighth grade numbers are “less than desirable.”
“They trended lower than elementary,” he said, adding the district is doing everything it can to catch them up.
Rotella also noted that the district has incorporated “what we call spring math. Some of the grades have shown amazing growth in that area.”
“It is an intervention, we have been able to use grant funding to provide that additional support, and our summer camps at capacity, about 30 students. We tried to keep student to teacher ratio down so students can get the benefit of summer camp. Some challenges are staffing and overcoming gaps. We will visit some tutoring options for fall maybe even student tutors and provide some transportation for that regionally,” he said.