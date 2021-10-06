BLOSSBURG — Brianna Repard, who has children in the Southern Tioga School District, “begged” for transparency from the school board during its Monday, Oct. 4 work session.
After attending several meetings where she said the board does not respond to parents, she said she wanted to know where the board stands on mandating the COVID-19 vaccination for students.
“From what I’m seeing on the news, the Governor’s office will be using the shot requirements to end the mask mandates, so they will use this to put unknown chemicals into our kids. These are our kids, and this is very scary to think this is where things are going. I beg for transparency,” she said.
It is the board’s policy not to respond to questions during citizen comment periods of board meetings, so no one answered. Repard was the only one to speak.
The board has been questioned and criticized by parents about the mask mandate for their students over the past several meetings, beginning after the Governor’s mandate went into place Sept. 7, after the start of school on Aug. 25. Parents claimed their students had difficulty breathing and the masks were not changed during the day, creating a health hazard from other germs that collected in them.
District Superintendent Sam Rotella said during a health and safety updates that the rolling 14-day COVID positivity report showed that COVID cases are dropping in both staff and student population.
“We have seen a downtick in our district, and it is substantial right now,” he said.
That, however, does not change the requirement that students and staff must wear masks in all the district’s buildings.
“On Oct. 1, a state government press conference was held to address the update, but they didn’t really mention the mask mandate until they got questions from the press,” Rotella said. “They said they will give another update on Nov. 1.”
Rotella also reported that the district was notified last week by the state department of human services and the department of education that masking is not considered child abuse.
Court case decisions about the legality of mandating mask wearing also ruled in favor of school districts, and upheld mask wearing compliance, Rotella said.
“Religious reasons are not allowed as an exemption,” he said.
Tioga County Covid data tracker still shows the county in the high level of disease transmission, he added.
The board meets for its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.
Prior to the Nov. 4 work session, Rotella announced there will be a dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria for the board to meet new faculty and their mentors.