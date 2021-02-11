Area school district superintendents discussed legislative priorities with Cris Dush, who was recently sworn in to represent Pennsylvania’s Senate District 12.
According to Wellsboro Superintendent Brenda Freeman at the Feb. 9 board meeting, Dush and his aide, Deb Rudy, met with her, Southern Tioga Superintendent Sam Rotella and Northern Tioga Superintendent Diana Barnes.
Three topics headed the discussion: state testing, cyber charter school reform and COVID-19 vaccines, said Freeman.
Out of 67 counties, Tioga County ranks 62nd for vaccine distribution at the time of the meeting, Freeman said.
“That is simply unacceptable,” she said, adding that neighboring Potter and Bradford counties both rank higher.
The Tioga County commissioners and COVID-19 Task Force have both been in contact with the state department in an effort to acquire more vaccines.
“The quicker we can get the vaccine into Tioga County, the quicker we can get it disseminated and the quicker we can get back,” Freeman said.
Testing
The superintendents also addressed state testing. Most plan to ask for a waiver from state tests if the federal waiver comes through. There is thought from legislators that testing may be a way for determining the extent of learning loss.
Local superintendents believe state testing would not give a true picture as not all schools have all students back in class all the time, Freeman said. Furthermore, many rural students do not have a reliable internet connection for testing and the state is not offering internet testing as an option.
In addition, some districts like Wellsboro are planning to make up some of that loss with summer school.
Instead, the three suggested that the state consider a fall testing date. Dush, said Freeman, thought that was a good option.“What we don’t want to do is use our children to find information in stressful times.
Cyber charter reform
The last topic was cyber charter school reform. One issue is that all public school districts do not pay the same rate for students attending the same cyber charter school. It is challenging for districts to budget as the cyber school tuition is deducted from the district’s Basic Education Subsidy. In years like this, when cyber school attendance increased significantly, it impacts the budget for other students.
Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed setting the same tuition rate for all students, recommending $9,500. Freeman said she would support that as it would facilitate budgeting.