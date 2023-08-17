WHITNEYVILLE — Hundreds of folks at the Tioga County Fair received a sweet treat on Family Day, following an animated giant sundae-building “competition.”
The Blue Team and the Purple Team and presenters included Jesse Quick, Second Alternate Fair Queen; Abby and Elena Hazelton, Dairy Maids; Isabella Hazelton, Dairy Ambassador; Tioga County Dairy Princess Shelby Alexander and Jana Butler, Dairy Miss. Tioga County Fair Queen Jessica Slocum and Karah Blackwell, Alternate Dairy Princess, also assisted, along with the Purple Cow.
In the good-natured and animated “competition,” the young women started with clean, covered kiddie pools filled with mounds of vanilla ice cream and raced to add strawberries, maple syrup and whipped cream.
Which team won? It seemed like a tie.
The real winners were the onlooking fair-goers who each received a cup filled with sundaes at the Aug. 9 event.
The sundaes were made from about 23 gallons of ice cream, 36 pounds of strawberries, a half gallon of maple syrup and 12 cans of whipped cream, organizers said.
The event was sponsored by the Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team, Thrivent Financial, Weis Markets in Wellsboro, and Butler Family Maple in Tioga.