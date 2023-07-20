MANSFIELD—Charlie and Joyce Andrews, officers of the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee, gave an update on the planned construction of a treatment plant for acid mine drainage affecting the Upper Tioga River Watershed.
They were the keynote speakers at the July 12 annual meeting of Mill Cove, Inc.
The Andrews, both officers of the concerned citizens committee, said they have been told that bids are to be sought in 2024 for the estimated $25 million project, including a treatment plant and approximately 12 miles of piping. The water to be treated would be from areas affected by acid mine drainage on Morris Run, Coal Creek and Fall Brook. The project then would be done in 2025, if all goes as planned, they said.
Joyce Andrews said the Susquehanna River Basin Commission will seek the bids. She noted that it is a Pennsylvania Bureau of Abandoned Mines Reclamation Project, under the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The treatment plant is to be located on Bureau of Forestry land at Morris Run in Hamilton Township, Tioga County.
“This looks similar to a sewage treatment plant,” Joyce Andrews said, adding that it would use hydrated lime supplemented with soda ash in the treatment.
“When mixed with the acid mine drainage water, it will kind of bond with the minerals that we don’t want in the water, such as iron, aluminum and manganese, and form a sludge,” she explained. “The sludge will be pumped into dry mine caverns on state forest land, as an inert material.”
Goals of the concerned citizens committee include improving water quality in the mainstem of the Tioga River so that it once again supports aquatic life and stocked trout, creating recreational fishing opportunities. They also hope to improve, over time, the health and appearance of the river corridor through reduction/elimination of mineral deposits.