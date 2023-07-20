Charlie and Joyce Andrews

Charlie Andrews of the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee, along with his wife, Joyce (not pictured), spoke at the annual meeting of Mill Cove, Inc.

 photo by SUSAN SHADLE ERB

MANSFIELD—Charlie and Joyce Andrews, officers of the Tioga County Concerned Citizens Committee, gave an update on the planned construction of a treatment plant for acid mine drainage affecting the Upper Tioga River Watershed.

They were the keynote speakers at the July 12 annual meeting of Mill Cove, Inc.

Tags