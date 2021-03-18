The Tioga County Cat Project announces its sponsorship of a humane law enforcement officer to serve Tioga County. TCCP’s founder, Laura Clarson of Lawrenceville, is pursuing the role on a part-time, non-paid volunteer basis.
Humane Society Police Officers (HSPO) enforce laws related to animal cruelty and neglect, which are problems rampant in Tioga County. Having a dedicated humane officer in a county helps take the burden taken off local and state police.
To become a HPSO in Pennsylvania, a candidate must be sponsored or hired by a nonprofit organization, attend training through the state and then be approved and sworn-in by the county’s district attorney. While the backing nonprofit is typically a Humane Society or Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), it can be any nonprofit dedicated to ensuring animal welfare and the prevention of animal abuse.
Several years ago, the PSPCA pulled funding, including for a humane officer, from Tioga County. Another person has since held the role on a volunteer capacity, but stepped back due to increased demands and lack of funding. While there is still no funding for humane law here at the state- or county-level, TCCP is raising money to cover training and supplies. Funds for humane law and for TCCP’s cat spay/neuter efforts will remain separate and clearly earmarked.
Clarson brings years of experience in professional animal rescue and is dedicated to doing what’s best for creatures of all shapes and sizes. She’s currently employed as animal manager at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries and in her spare time, volunteered with the county’s most recent humane officer and started the Tioga County Cat Project. Through this work, she has helped rehabilitate hundreds of animals who were victims of abuse or neglect, or that just needed help their families weren’t able to provide.
The Tioga County Cat Project’s board of directors recognizes how desperately humane law enforcement is needed in our county to give a voice for animals who have none. Tax-exempt donations to help fund humane law can be made through TCCP’s Facebook page or with PayPal or credit/debit card at www.tiogacountycatproject.com/humane.