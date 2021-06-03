WELLSBORO — It wasn’t a kitten up a tree that needed rescuing, but rather a wayward fawn in a creek bed.
Jim Bodine, Wellsboro police chief, said authorities learned of the fawn needing rescued between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday evening, May 31.
Wellsboro Councilman Mike Wood was walking past the First Presbyterian Church when his attention was drawn to a doe calling and running near the church and courthouse. He observed a fawn that had somehow gotten into Kelsey Creek. Due to several days of rain, water levels were high and the fawn was unable to climb out of the concrete slab-sided ravine, said Bodine.
As the young deer attempted to escape, the water kept pushing it downstream.
Patrolman Brad Wilson responded to the call, and he in turn contacted Bodine who went to the scene. As the fawn was carried downstream, the water was getting higher and there were fewer patches of grass upon which the fawn could climb. Eventually, it would probably have drowned, Bodine said.
Wellsboro resident Ed Ryan also saw the activity while walking his dog, Brutus. The doe, Ryan said, ran across the courthouse parking lot, turned to stare at him and his dog, then ran back across the lot while repeatedly calling out to the fawn.
The police officers climbed into the ravine, caught the fawn and brought it out safe and unharmed. Wilson carried it back to the church and set it on the ground.
The doe bleated.
“It ran across the lawn back into the thick weeds behind the church and was reunited with mom,” Bodine said.
A second fawn was observed lying in the grass behind the Walrath & Coolidge law office. Responders left it where it lay.
It was the first fawn rescue the department had in a couple years, Bodine said. Often, police are called to a property when a resident discovers a fawn in the high grass or flower beds.
He recommends that if you find a fawn on your property, leave it alone.
“If you see a fawn in your flower beds, it’s not lost. It’s hiding,” Bodine said. “Mom is out eating and later in the day, she’ll be back. Don’t approach it unless it is in distress.”