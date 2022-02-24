EDITOR'S NOTE: Following publication of this article, Tioga Publishing received additional information from Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.
THC-infused snacks, said Bodine, are not rampant in the area. There have been isolated incidents at schools and police are investigating each case as it arises. "It is a major problem if a kid gets hold of one of these by accident," he said.
Parents should educate themselves, do searches on the Internet and familiarize themselves with drugs that their children could access. "It is indeed in our area. We are well aware of it and we are keeping an eye on it," Bodine said.
Parents should keep an eye out for a few cheese curls or gummies in a clear plastic bags, which is an indicator that the snacks are THC-enhanced. Young adults will often remove the THC-enhanced snacks from the original package containing warning labels.
Local parents, school districts and community organizations have recently expressed concern that marijuana-infused snacks and candies are circulating among young people in Tioga and Potter counties.
Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine advises the public that although local police do encounter THC-infused snacks occasionally, it is not a major problem in local schools.
“We have some cases;I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming,” said Bodine. “Primarily it’s kids driving over the border to New York State and purchasing these. We’re in the schools all the time; we work very closely with them.”
Owego, Nichols and Waverly, N.Y. are home to so-called “sticker shops.” Because New York State is still working out the tax regulations for THC-infused edibles, these stores sell stickers and give away cannibis or edibles as a “gift” for buying stickers, enabling shops to manipulate a loophole in the current law.
Three sticker shops in the above areas were recently the focus of police activity. This has not had an impact on Tioga County, according to Bodine.
Marijuana, both medical and recreational, is currently legal in New York for people over 21. The laws regarding marijuana mirror the laws around alcohol consumption.
Although there are countless online websites offering THC-enhanced edibles, it is illegal to ship them from a state where recreational marijuana is legal to a state where it is not, which includes Pennsylvania. Bodine acknowledged that it is possible that teens are ordering online, but not likely.
“People have to remember that you’re not going to get these by mistake,” he said. “If you look at the back of the package there are huge warning labels all over it, and there is marking on the front, too. Sure, if your kid has a package of Cheetos, look at it, but it’s probably going to be fine.”
THC-enhanced snacks are not sold in grocery stores, gas stations or other mainstream outlets in Pennsylvania. They are also expensive, costing $20-$30 per one-ounce bag.
Also of concern to parents are the images that accompany social media posts. They are easily misinterpreted as actual police evidence when shared by a school district or other community groups.
The pictures circulating locally are not photos of Wellsboro Police Department evidence, said Bodine. A quick image search verified that these pictures are stock images and have been used by parent groups, school groups and police stations nationwide.
“Those aren’t our photos,” said Bodine. “We don’t take pictures of evidence and put it online.”