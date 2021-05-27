WELLSBORO — Organizers of the 79th annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival are changing plans yet again as recommendations evolve from the state and Centers for Disease Control.
At the May 25 meeting of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Julie Henry reported that organizers are recreating the festival for the third time.
“We are having a parade. We are having a pet parade. Everything is moving back to a more traditional Laurel Festival,” Henry said.
The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the April meeting, Henry announced that the parade floats would be set up in the downtown area and musical units would perform mini-concerts. The pet parade would be an expo and the arts and craft vendors would be set up on the side streets and on The Green.
Now everything is similar to the 2019 festival: floats will travel along the two-mile parade route, musical units will march or ride through the parade, the pet parade is a go and the vendors are all on The Green.
There will still be some adaptations, she said. For example, children under age 12 or those who have not completed their vaccinations will be asked to wear masks.
Another difference will be the absence of the Blue Ridge Communications trailer, which televises the parade to its customers. When the parade was initially canceled, the trailer was committed to another location, Henry said.
“Things are moving forward. Things are looking good,” Henry said.
In a related matter, the Wellsboro Rotary Club will give $12,000 to support the Laurel Festival, said James Tutak, a chamber director and Rotary member.
Traditionally, the club hosts a dinner fundraiser for the festival, raising about $5,000. Because COVID-19 restrictions prevented the dinner from being held, the club instead held a virtual fundraiser asking people to mail in donations. Rotarian Susan Graver organized the fundraiser.
For more information about festival events, contact the chamber at 114 Main St., Wellsboro, call 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit wellsboropa.com.