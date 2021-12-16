After a third meeting with lack of quorum, the Tioga Borough council is attempting a last-ditch effort to pass the 2022 budget before the Dec. 31 deadline.
Another meeting was set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 (after this newspaper’s press deadline for this week). It was noted that Dec. 17 would be the last possible day to pass a tentative budget, advertise it to the public for 10 days as required and then meet again to pass the final budget before Dec. 31.
“It’s pretty much pointless, but we’re going through the motions anyway,” said Council President Bill Preston.
Relating to the adoption of budgets, Pennsylvania statue Title 8, section 1310, states, “Upon completion of the budget containing the estimated receipts and expenditures, the council shall adopt the budget by motion of the council, which may not be later than December 31.”
The statue doesn’t lay out any specific penalties if the deadline is missed. However, council legally can’t make any purchases or pay any expenditure over $100 without a majority vote, including paying regular bills or borough employee salaries.
Failure to attend
Attending the meeting Monday were council members Bill Preston and Brennan Wood.
It was the third meeting in a row council members Steve Hazlett and Marybess Hazlett have failed to attend. Luann Wheeler and Bob Wertz resigned from council in early November, but due to the lack of quorum at recent meetings, council wasn’t able to formally accept their resignations.
Mayor David Wilcox said both Wheeler and Wertz have since rescinded their resignations, but neither have attended a meeting.
Only three council seats were up for grabs in the November election; garnering enough votes were Preston, Doreen Burnside and Alan Brooks. Brooks, a ballot write-in, was appointed to fill a vacancy on council after Burnside resigned in October. At that point, the deadline had passed to remove Burnside’s name from the ballot.
Preston and Wilcox told this newspaper that Burnside has not yet rejected her re-election to council, meaning she could still take her seat when the borough is supposed to reorganize in January.
If Burnside does take her seat, that will likely push Brennan Wood off council. He was appointed to fill a vacancy in June and ran as a write-in on the November ballot, but did not garner enough votes.
If Burnside does not take her seat in January, council would be tasked with appointing someone to fill the vacancy.
However, if the lack of quorum continues to the January meeting, council won’t be able to appoint someone to fill any vacant seats or reorganize as required by Pennsylvania statute.
According to section 1004 of Title 8, “If the council of any borough fails to organize within ten days from the time prescribed in this chapter, the court of common pleas, upon the petition of at least ten registered electors of the borough verified by the affidavit of one of the petitioners, shall issue a rule upon the delinquent members of council to show cause why their seats should not be declared vacant. The rule shall be returnable not less than five days from the time of its issue, and, after hearing, the court may declare the seats of the members of council responsible for the failure to organize vacant and shall appoint others in their place, who shall hold office for the respective unexpired terms.”
Residents frustrated
Since the past few meetings couldn’t commence, attending council members entertained questions from residents and attempted to explain what they legally can and can’t do in this situation.
“What’s stopping us from swearing in four new people right now?” asked one resident attending the Dec. 13 meeting. “Governments are overthrown every day.”
“It won’t hold up,” explained Preston. “Legally, we’re doing everything we can.”
Wilcox also said while some municipalities adhere to a “three strikes” policy for meeting attendance, Tioga has nothing of the sort in its borough code.
Some residents mentioned they want to contact council members failing to attend, and one resident said Monday they plan to start a petition calling for the members’ removal from council.