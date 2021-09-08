A three-alarm fire ripped through a house and garage in Charleston Township today, Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The initial call came in just after 3:30 p.m. for a fully-involved garage fire that was threatening the attached house at 12803 Route 6. About 45 minutes later, the garage was destroyed, flames poured out of a car sitting in the driveway and the sky was clouded with smoke.
Scanner reports also said someone was unaccounted for and possibly trapped in the structure, but that person was found outside soon after. It's unclear if it was someone who lived at the home or an emergency responder.
The fire was reported out at 4:30 p.m. but crews are staying on scene for overhaul. The cause of the fire isn't yet known and no further information is available at the time.
